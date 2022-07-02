E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In recent times we’ve seen several old railroads get turned into bike paths, but the rules for what’s allowed on those bike paths are also changing with times.

The Toledo Metropark Commissioners voted last week to begin allowing electric vehicles more access.

“With the technology changes that we have seen over the last couple of years, we figured no harm, no foul,” said Chief Brad Navarre of the Toledo Metroparks Rangers. “As far as safety, we can write some good regulation to keep those people on those devices and the people using the trails safe… we said why not.”

With the longstanding ban on vehicles with motors now being lifted, those who have increasingly popular e-bikes, skateboards, and other small electric vehicles can ride alongside their non-motorized counterparts… as long as they follow four rules, the first regarding speed.

“So there’s not going to be a legitimate actual speed limit, but if someone’s going excessively fast, then we’ll ask them to slow down. We’re not going to be running radar for bicyclists right?” Chief Navarre chuckled.

Secondly, to keep noise levels down, all vehicles must be electric… no internal combustion engines. Third, trails must be at least 10 feet wide to allow safe passing. And lastly, no vehicles over 100 pounds are allowed to reduce the risk of injury from collisions. Initially, there will be a grace period when rules are broken.

“They’ll get a warning, we’ll educate them,” explained Chief Navarre. “And then down the road, as people get more used to our new rules and regulations, we can go as far as giving written warnings or even citations.”

The rules were also changed to be more inclusive for those facing different mobility challenges.

“E-bikes provide a way for you to continue biking when you thought maybe you couldn’t,” said Keith Webb, the director of We Are Traffic, an organization that promotes cycling. “So, we’re very excited about expanding that population of people to be able to bike and enjoy the outdoors.”

If you’d like to see the fine print on those rules, click on this link: https://metroparkstoledo.com/additional-information/rules-and-regulations/

