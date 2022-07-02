Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Kaptur announces $4M Pathway Home grant

Kaptur announces $4 million Pathway Home grant to Harbor Inc.
Kaptur announces $4 million Pathway Home grant to Harbor Inc.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced a $4 million grant to provide employment services to recently released incarcerated adults.

The Pathway Home grant was awarded to Harbor Inc., a health services provider. It will support Harbor’s work in Lucas, Defiance and Fulton counties to connect incarcerated adults that are going to be released soon, with case managers and job opportunities.

“Harbor is pleased to accept the Pathway Home grant,” said Donna Jablonski, Harbor CEO. “This funding opportunity will allow Harbor to deliver programming and services to justice-involved individuals to help them rebuild their families, improve community safety, assist in the reduction of poverty, and support individuals in successfully returning to their communities. We look forward to working with these individuals to build the skills they need and provide supportive services for a successful re-entry into their communities as well as the labor force.”

The Pathway Home program provides resources to community service organizations for programs that improve employment outcomes for adults who are reentering the community after being incarcerated.

“We know that community safety involves a whole host of strategies, including wrap around services that reduce recidivism,” said Kaptur. “A good-paying job is a path to a better life, and new investment in Harbor’s mission will rebuild lives and improve the community for the benefit of all.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A photo of damage at the Creative Learning Center at Navarre Ave.in Toledo after a car crashed...
Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

Latest News

Adams St. Block Party
Block party on Adams St.
Stock photo of group therapy.
Lutheran Social Services revamps Abusive Partner Intervention Program
E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails
E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails
Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo
Black Voter Empowerment campaign kicks off in Toledo