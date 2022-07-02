Kaptur announces $4M Pathway Home grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced a $4 million grant to provide employment services to recently released incarcerated adults.

The Pathway Home grant was awarded to Harbor Inc., a health services provider. It will support Harbor’s work in Lucas, Defiance and Fulton counties to connect incarcerated adults that are going to be released soon, with case managers and job opportunities.

“Harbor is pleased to accept the Pathway Home grant,” said Donna Jablonski, Harbor CEO. “This funding opportunity will allow Harbor to deliver programming and services to justice-involved individuals to help them rebuild their families, improve community safety, assist in the reduction of poverty, and support individuals in successfully returning to their communities. We look forward to working with these individuals to build the skills they need and provide supportive services for a successful re-entry into their communities as well as the labor force.”

The Pathway Home program provides resources to community service organizations for programs that improve employment outcomes for adults who are reentering the community after being incarcerated.

“We know that community safety involves a whole host of strategies, including wrap around services that reduce recidivism,” said Kaptur. “A good-paying job is a path to a better life, and new investment in Harbor’s mission will rebuild lives and improve the community for the benefit of all.”

