Local bookstore kicks off month-long book hunt challenge

PERRYSBURG, OHIO (WTVG) – Local bookstore Gathering Volumes is the headquarters for some summer fun which kicked off Friday.

The month-long challenge is a literary spin on the timeless game Where’s Waldo. Yet instead of finding him on a page, he’s scattered across the city in 25 different local businesses.

“It is one of those fun events that we always look forward to,” said Ellen Wisniewski, owner of Nedly’s Ice Cream for the past 15 years.

Wisniewski has taken part in the Where’s Waldo Challenge for all six years. She said it’s always great to see the kids searching for him.

“They’re happy but it’s like they’re enterprising, checking everything out getting their things ticked off so they can win their prizes,” Wisniewski said.

Once children find Waldo in a business they get their passport checked off for that business and can move on to the others.

After 10 signatures, they can go back to “Gathering Volumes” and receive a Waldo tattoo and a one-dollar-off coupon to the store.

After 20 signatures, kids will be entered in a drawing for several prizes.

Local business owner Lynn Riehle is excited to participate in the challenge for the first time. Riehle has owned three dog bakeries in Perrysburg for more than five years now.

“This is her first time participating in the challenge and she said she thinks it will help her business.

“Oh yeah, I’m really hoping it’ll be great. With all of the kids bringing their parents in, of course, and they can see the dog and find out about our neat products that we have, and I can suggest all of them for them,” Riehle said.

Sam Gilmore of Spoke Life Cycles agreed with Riehle. The gym is just a few doors down from the dog bakery.

“A lot of people in Perrysburg don’t realize that there is a bicycle shop here. Then they come in here and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is a place I can bring my bike to. I can bring my kid here and have them test drive stuff,’” Gilmore said.

Though it’s good for the business, Gilmore said he’s more excited to see the happy faces.

“The smile on a kids’ face is one of the greatest things especially when they’re having fun. It’s really cool ‘cause it seems like a lot of times kids parents tell us they want to keep coming back.”

The search ends on July 31st. Gathering Volumes will host a Waldo Grand Celebration and Prize Drawing at 2 p.m. on August 1. The bookstore is located on 196 E South Boundary St, Perrysburg.

One lucky kid will walk away with a deluxe set of eight Where’s Waldo. Children will have the chance to win a variety of prizes donated by local businesses.

Local store owners said their hope is that kids complete the challenge gaining a month full of memories and fun.

