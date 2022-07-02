Local daycare offers free services to parents who are students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Local daycare called The Nest BG, said it supports mothers and fathers by allowing them to complete their education and their family at the same time. It does this by offering free childcare services to parents who are still in school.

Tiffany Crain, Founder and Executive Director told 13abc that not only does the child care center completely provide for kids six weeks to five years old during the day, but parents are also taken care of.

“We have a mom’s room on site so they can do online classes here while their little ones are cared for and a study room so they can go in and study,” said Crain.

The Nest even provides services like tutoring and mentoring for mothers and fathers, and again, these services are all free.

Crain said the idea came from her previous job experience at a pregnancy center.

“The number one issue that a lot of moms saw as a hurdle for choosing life was their education, and so we wanted to eliminate that barrier and really help support them in their choice for life so that they could complete their education and go on to be the kinds of moms and dads they want to be,” said Crain.

Since the services The Nest offers are completely free, all funding comes from fundraisers and donations. The next fundraiser begins July 18th.

