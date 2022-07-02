Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local hemp store helping anxious dogs

How to help your dog if they’re scared of fireworks
CBD can help dogs if they are dealing with anxiety because of fireworks.(tcw-wvue)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourth of July festivities are commencing, and fireworks are starting to boom – but the holiday may not be so fun for everyone.

Some pets get anxious or scared when fireworks are being set off.

Toledo Hemp Center is offering free CBD liquid packets in hopes of making dogs and cats a little less anxious.

“It’s estimated at about 45% of dogs do suffer from some sort of firework phobia,” said Kevin Spitler, the Toledo Hemp Center Owner.

The edible liquid packets are for cats and dogs, and the hemp center has already given out over 150. “CBD is known for a lot of its benefits including anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety. It’s naturally extracted from the hemp plant. It doesn’t supply any intoxication like its brother/sister THC,” said Spitler. Kevin recommends giving the CBD to your dog or cat 30 minutes to an hour before you think the fireworks will start.

Giving your pet CBD is easy, you can just put directly into your pet’s mouth or serve it on some food and let them eat it. Another dog owner said these packets will be useful for his small rescue dog.

“She’s very skittish. The slightest little movements of me or someone is the house she’s freaking out running so coming here and seeing they have CBD for dogs, it’s great.” Said Anthony Bronaugh.

Pet Med has also suggested other soothing remedies for your pet that might have firework anxiety.

They suggest taking your dog on a long walk before sunset, using a dog anxiety vest, muffle the outside noise with white noise or just comfort them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A photo of damage at the Creative Learning Center at Navarre Ave.in Toledo after a car crashed...
Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Kaptur announces $4 million Pathway Home grant to Harbor Inc.
Kaptur announces $4M Pathway Home grant
Adams St. Block Party
Block party on Adams St.