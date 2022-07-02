Lutheran Social Services revamps Abusive Partner Intervention Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio has redesigned its previous Batters Intervention Group as the Abusive Partner Intervention Program.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million men and women experience physical abuse by an intimate partner in the United States each year. In addition, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Lutheran Social Services classes identify the nature of abuse, the complexities of relationships and that abuse is an act. These classes are to encourage growth and change within those who participate.

Classes will comprise of no more than eight clients to one counselor for healthy discussion and enough time to process topics and address life events.

This program is designed to change behaviors through therapeutic experiences.

Free follow-up services are offered for those who may experience challenges of are at risk for relapse.

For more information on the Abusive Partner Intervention Program or to sign up, contact Jeremy Schneider at 419-243-9178 or jschneider@lssnwo.org.

