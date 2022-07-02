Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course

Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.
Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.(Ryan McVay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State University is offering students the opportunity to take an Adulting 101 course over the summer.

The classes are scheduled for every Tuesday starting July 12 through Aug. 2.

According to the university, the Adulting 101 program helps teenagers and young adults demystify the obscure reality of being an “adult” through engaging educational sessions. Each session will contain important life skills and tools necessary to live independently.

The summer classes are scheduled to be held virtually at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and run for one hour.

Michigan State shared the Adulting 101 schedule:

July 12: Getting Organized

Learn about various digital tools to help you stay organized. We will discuss how to make a to-do list, keep an organized calendar, reduce clutter, and find things faster.

July 19: Home Food Preservation

Learn what blanching is, what foods need to be blanched and why, what foods freeze well, and what foods don’t. These tips will help you preserve your food and save money.

July 26: Informed Renter

Know your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. We will talk about the rental process from finding a place to live to moving out.

August 2: Healthy U

How to keep yourself healthy now and in the future? Learn some strategies and ways to advocate for your wellness, stay mentally, and physically healthy as you transition into adulthood.

Registration is currently open until Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

Latest News

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Experts predict this weekend could be the biggest air travel weekend for the United States in...
Flight cancelations put damper on holiday weekend
Naturalization Ceremony
Naturalization Ceremony
7/2: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
7/2: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast