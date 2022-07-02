NWS reports microburst in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed a microburst in the Fremont area on Friday, July 1.

Various instances of severe storm damage have been noted across the area, but the most concentrated and significant damage is along North St.

Microbursts are localized columns of sinking air within a thunderstorm and is typically 2.5 miles in diameter. They can cause extensive damage and can be life threatening.

The Sandusky County Fairgrounds had extensive damage to the property. Some examples of the damage is to roofs and doors or barns and fair buildings.

Severe winds blew in west-facing doors on barns and fairground buildings, leading to roof failure.

Straight line winds associated with a microburst were the cause of this damage.

The National Weather Service estimated the wind gusts to be up to 75 MPH.

A weather station at Tiffin University measured a peak wind gust of 73 MPH.

