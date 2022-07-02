Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 12 deaths from OVI-related crashes during 2021 July Fourth holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Ohio State Highway Patrol warns against drunk driving this July Fourth holiday, details have emerged on the deadly impact of crashes involving intoxication this time last year.

According to a news release, 12 people died in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs during Ohio’s 2021 holiday reporting period, which spanned from July 2 to July 5.

The deceased included ten motorcyclists, one bicyclist and a pedestrian, the highway patrol said.

Troopers arrested more than 500 people for OVI during the same timeframe, according to the release.

“The tragedies that follow after driving impaired make lasting impacts on families,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “Make this a safe holiday for everyone by planning a sober ride home.”

Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired can call #677 to make a report.

