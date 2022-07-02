Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Calls for justice are continuing this weekend in Akron, days after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25.

Saturday will mark the third day of protests by community members calling for accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department.

Family of man killed during Akron police shooting demand accountability from involved officers

A march will take off at 2 p.m. from Second Baptist Church headed to the Justice Center, according to a Facebook post from rally organizer Dr. Roderick C. Pounds, Sr.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland said there will also be a protest at 6 p.m. outside the Justice Center.

Police officials have pledged to release bodycam footage from officers involved in the shooting on Sunday afternoon; the Akron NAACP said a rally is scheduled to immediately follow the police press conference.

The shooting took place on June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Akron police fatally shoot suspect after gunfire rings out from vehicle during chase

Akron police said a short chase began when a man, later identified as Walker, did not pull over for a traffic stop.

According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he jumped out and ran.

That’s when Akron police said the officers felt threatened and shot Walker.

City of Akron releases statement on officer involved shooting

19 News sources claim at least eight officers fired their weapons and said “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Akron police officials have not commented on those allegations but confirmed the officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

Use of force expert weighs in on deadly police involved Akron shooting

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky
A photo of damage at the Creative Learning Center at Navarre Ave.in Toledo after a car crashed...
Car crashes into Creative Learning Center

Latest News

New athletic field opens at Danny Thomas Park
A hometown hero hopes to make a difference in the community
Cedar Point requiring a special pass for certain roller coasters
Toledo City Council comes to a halt as federally charged members attend meeting
The hearse carrying Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia prepares to leave the funeral home...
Local vigils held to honor Officer Anthony Dia