Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Calls for justice are continuing this weekend in Akron, days after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25.

Saturday will mark the third day of protests by community members calling for accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department.

A march will take off at 2 p.m. from Second Baptist Church headed to the Justice Center, according to a Facebook post from rally organizer Dr. Roderick C. Pounds, Sr.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland said there will also be a protest at 6 p.m. outside the Justice Center.

Police officials have pledged to release bodycam footage from officers involved in the shooting on Sunday afternoon; the Akron NAACP said a rally is scheduled to immediately follow the police press conference.

The shooting took place on June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Akron police said a short chase began when a man, later identified as Walker, did not pull over for a traffic stop.

According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he jumped out and ran.

That’s when Akron police said the officers felt threatened and shot Walker.

19 News sources claim at least eight officers fired their weapons and said “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Akron police officials have not commented on those allegations but confirmed the officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

