Sandusky man dies in fatal crash on SR 420

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash this morning.

At approximately 10:24 a.m. on SR 420, south of Libbey Rd. in Lake Township Richard Haas, 40, of Sandusky failed to maintain an assured clear distance while approaching a 2012 Ford F-350 and struck its rear.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on SR 420.

Haas suffered fatal injuries and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Haas’s vehicle struck a car full of people. The driver and passenger were both not wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries and two young children in the rear were fastened in child restrains and suffered minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMA and Vj’s Towing.

