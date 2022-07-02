Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sandusky man dies in fatal crash on SR 420

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(WIS)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash this morning.

At approximately 10:24 a.m. on SR 420, south of Libbey Rd. in Lake Township Richard Haas, 40, of Sandusky failed to maintain an assured clear distance while approaching a 2012 Ford F-350 and struck its rear.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on SR 420.

Haas suffered fatal injuries and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Haas’s vehicle struck a car full of people. The driver and passenger were both not wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries and two young children in the rear were fastened in child restrains and suffered minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMA and Vj’s Towing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

Latest News

Microburst damage at Sandusky County Fairgrounds
NWS reports microburst in Fremont
CBD can help dogs if they are dealing with anxiety because of fireworks.
Local hemp store helping anxious dogs
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Protests continue in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction