TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding its second abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year.

The auction will be held online by Pamela Rose Auction and cars can be previewed on July 19 between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be held from July 12 through July 25.

All vehicles will be sold as is, without any warranty and all sales are final. Most vehicles will have a salvage title.

There will be approximately sixty cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Removal of vehicles for winning bids is scheduled for July 27 for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Vehicle Impound Office can be contacted Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on Sunday between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 419-245-3399.

For complete registration and bidding details go to pamelaroseauction.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.