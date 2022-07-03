Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/3: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Hot for the 4th of July, then getting into an unsettled pattern.
7/3: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid-60s. INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot to start, highs in the mid-90s. Later in the day cloud cover and humidity levels will increase. MONDAY NIGHT: Humid with lows in the low 70s. Storms after midnight may be heavy with strong winds. TUESDAY: Highs in the low 90s with a couple rounds of strong storms possible: the first early in the morning, the second later in the day. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. EXTENDED: A t-storm possible Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. Scattered t-storms are likely at times on Thursday and Friday when highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Any lingering showers will end early Saturday, then it’ll be less humid with clearing skies and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue...
TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo
The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street...
Man dead after being shot near intersection of Nebraska & North Miller
Microburst damage at Sandusky County Fairgrounds
NWS reports microburst in Fremont
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

July 3, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 3, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 3, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 3, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
7/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
July 2, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
July 2, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast