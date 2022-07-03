7/3: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid-60s. INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot to start, highs in the mid-90s. Later in the day cloud cover and humidity levels will increase. MONDAY NIGHT: Humid with lows in the low 70s. Storms after midnight may be heavy with strong winds. TUESDAY: Highs in the low 90s with a couple rounds of strong storms possible: the first early in the morning, the second later in the day. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. EXTENDED: A t-storm possible Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. Scattered t-storms are likely at times on Thursday and Friday when highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Any lingering showers will end early Saturday, then it’ll be less humid with clearing skies and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

