Airplane crash in Hancock County

Plane crash location
Plane crash location(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received report of an airplane crash in Marion Township.

Law enforcement received the report at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 in the area of TR 234 and SR 37.

James Priebe, 70, was attempting to take off in his 2011 Cubcrafters single engine airplane.

Prior to lift off, the nose of the airplane struck the ground causing the airplane to flip over, leaving it to rest on it’s top.

Priebe was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will take over the crash investigation.

Vanlue Volunteer Fire Department and Hancock EMS assisted on scene.

