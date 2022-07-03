Birthday Club
Person found shot near intersection of Nebraska & North MIller

The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Police describe the victim as being in “very critical condition.”

The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.

They don’t have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information about this case, you can call or text Crimestoppers 419-255-1111.

