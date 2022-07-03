Structure fire in Berkey, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire on North Berkey Southern Rd. happened just before midnight on July 2.

Sylvania Fire and EMS were on the scene and told 13abc that the fire didn’t cause much damage and due to the structure, several pockets of flame remained after they doused the main blaze, so they stayed at the scene a little longer to make sure the fire was out.

They say the home should be easily salvageable. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

