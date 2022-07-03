Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Structure fire in Berkey, no injuries

North Berkey Southern Rd. structure fire.
North Berkey Southern Rd. structure fire.(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire on North Berkey Southern Rd. happened just before midnight on July 2.

Sylvania Fire and EMS were on the scene and told 13abc that the fire didn’t cause much damage and due to the structure, several pockets of flame remained after they doused the main blaze, so they stayed at the scene a little longer to make sure the fire was out.

They say the home should be easily salvageable. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue...
TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street...
Man dead after being shot near intersection of Nebraska & North Miller
Microburst damage at Sandusky County Fairgrounds
NWS reports microburst in Fremont
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home

Latest News

7/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
7/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street...
Man dead after being shot near intersection of Nebraska & North Miller
One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue...
TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo
Naturalization Ceremony
Naturalization Ceremony