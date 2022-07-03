TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue near Oakwood Avenue, according to Toledo Police.

It happened Saturday night around 8:30.

At least two vehicles were involved.

Police haven’t released the identities of the people involved or what caused the crash.

Police had that area of North Detroit blocked off while they worked to clear the scene Saturday night.

