Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue...
One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue near Oakwood Avenue, according to Toledo Police.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue near Oakwood Avenue, according to Toledo Police.

It happened Saturday night around 8:30.

At least two vehicles were involved.

Police haven’t released the identities of the people involved or what caused the crash.

Police had that area of North Detroit blocked off while they worked to clear the scene Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was convicted...
Toledo woman convicted of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Quinn the Tortoise
A tortoise on the loose finds her way home
One person was taken to the hospital and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire on...
Woman hospitalized, nearly a dozen dogs saved in Toledo house fire
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
A massive fire broke out at Shotzy's Bar & Grille in downtown Upper Sandusky on June 30, 2022.
Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

Latest News

Naturalization Ceremony
Naturalization Ceremony
7/2: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
7/2: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Microburst damage at Sandusky County Fairgrounds
NWS reports microburst in Fremont
Generic police lights.
Sandusky man dies in fatal crash on SR 420