5 people shot in Toledo in separate incidents on 4th of July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least five people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo in the early hours of the Independence Day holiday.

The first happened before 1:00 a.m. on Walnut St. Officials at the scene said one victim was rushed to the hospital for their injuries. Police said the person who had been shot was in stable condition. Police did not identify any suspects.

The second shooting happened at the Briarwood Apartments before 2:00 a.m. Police at the scene told 13abc two male victims were shot outside of the apartment complex on Ryewyck. Both victims were taken to an area hospital but officials did not provide details on their condition. No suspects are in custody.

Toledo Police officers said two men were shot on Airline Ave around 4:15 a.m. Monday. TPD said it was an isolated incident that police believe started as a fight between neighbors. Both men were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. Officials at that scene told us the victims were uncooperative in the investigation. No suspects are in custody.

