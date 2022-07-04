Birthday Club
7/3: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Hot for the 4th of July, then getting into an active storm pattern.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid-60s. INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot to start the 4th of July, highs in the mid-90s. Later in the day cloud cover and humidity levels will increase. MONDAY NIGHT: Storms that could be strong will arrive after midnight with lows in the low 70s. TUESDAY: Humid with highs in the low 90s and a couple rounds of strong storms possible: the first early in the morning, the second later in the day into Tuesday night. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats. EXTENDED: A t-storm possible Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. Scattered t-storms, some heavy, are likely at times on Thursday and Friday when highs will be in the upper 80s. Any lingering showers will end early Saturday, and it’ll be less humid with clearing skies and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

