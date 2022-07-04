Birthday Club
7/4: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Mostly dry for fireworks; strong storms possible by sunrise
Very few showers for fireworks time tonight, but strong storms will roll in by sunrise. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tonight’s fireworks forecast looks mostly dry -- save for very few isolated showers -- but that dry spell will be cut short by daybreak. Gusty winds and large hail are possible in a line of storms developing and rolling through between 3am-10am, with another round on deck for late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Timing/location of storms in Round 2 will depend on the leftover clouds/rain from Round 1. Less-intense isolated rounds of showers/storms are expected to tap into lingering humidity through the rest of the work week, drying out for next weekend in the mid-80s.

