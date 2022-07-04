Birthday Club
Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown after peaceful Jayland Walker protests shift to destructive

Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests
Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron has issued an overnight curfew for downtown after peaceful Jayland Walker protests shifted to destructive, with damage reported to multiple businesses.

The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, according to a news release.

While protests for Walker have largely stayed peaceful, honoring his families’ wishes, there was civil unrest late Sunday following the body camera video’s release.

PHOTOS: Some damages reported in Akron after unrest at Jayland Walker protests

In addition to the curfew announcement, Mayor Dan Horrigan issued the following statement:

“Early yesterday, we had several peaceful protests in the downtown footprint related to the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. These protests did not escalate to violence and destruction. I want to first thank them. As I stated yesterday, I fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble. What we have been calling for since the beginning, and what the Walker family and many community leaders and faith leaders have also urged, is peace. However, as night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main St. have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence. In light of the damage that has occurred and in order to preserve peace in our community, I have declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew and canceled the fireworks which were scheduled for tonight.”

Below is a map of the restricted area:

Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown following civil unrest during Jayland Walker protests
Akron issues overnight curfew for downtown following civil unrest during Jayland Walker protests(Source: City of Akron)

According to the release, exceptions are available for law enforcement, fire and medical personnel as well as members of the news media.

Also exempt are those traveling directly between work and home, those traveling for medical care and those fleeing from dangerous circumstances, city officials said in the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

