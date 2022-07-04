Children of fallen TPD officer give back to the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been two years since officer Anthony Dia was killed in the line at duty during a routine call. On the anniversary of his death, Officer Dia’s sons handed out 118 free hot dogs to the community. 118 was officer Dia’s unit number.

On July 4th, 2020, Dia was called to the Alexis Road Home Depot parking lot on a call for a man who was reportedly intoxicated.

Officer Dia approached the man and police say the suspect fired a shot at Dia, striking him. Officer Dia was taken the hospital where he later died.

The Toledo Police Chief says Dia’s sons are carrying their family’s history of giving back.

“We are watching them grow up and we are helping them grow up,” Chief George Kral said. “We are trying to be there for them as much as humanly possible. These boys change everyday and it’s really fulfilling to help Jayme and the family raise these kids and watch them grow up to be good men.”

Officer Dia’s wife, Jayme Dia, said it’s been a good day.

“It’s been two years. To see that, to know that he isn’t forgotten about, it’s nice but I like it for my kids to know,” Jayme Dia said.

Jayme carries memories of her late husband everywhere she goes. Tattoos down her entire right arm are dedicated to Anthony. One tattoo shows his handwriting from a Mother’s Day card that says “I love you babe.”

Officer Dia loved dogs and all donations collected will go to the Lucas County Pit Crew.

A donation drive honoring Dia and another fallen TPD officer, Brandon Stalker, is underway. Donations made until July 22 will benefit the Toledo Children’s Hospital and the Toledo Humane Society.

