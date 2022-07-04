July 4, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast

TODAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds later in the day. Hot. High 95. TONIGHT: Showers and storms arriving late. Low 72. TUESDAY: Storms in the morning could be strong, then storms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible. Hot, humid and breezy. High 96 with a heat index over 100.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.