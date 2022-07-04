July 4, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast

Birthday Club
Turning hot today; Stormy overnight tonight; Even hotter and more humid Tuesday with storms possible through the day.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TODAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds later in the day. Hot. High 95. TONIGHT: Showers and storms arriving late. Low 72. TUESDAY: Storms in the morning could be strong, then storms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible. Hot, humid and breezy. High 96 with a heat index over 100.

