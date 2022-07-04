Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Oak Harbor celebrated Sunday the homecoming of a soldier who returned from deployment in the Middle East. Private First Class Samuel Holbrook served in Syria for seven months.

The surprise celebration included a welcome home sign at his alma mater Oak Harbor High School, an escort by the local fire and police department through downtown, and a gathering at a local park where PFC Holbrook reunited with family.

“Really just a big thank you,” PFC Holbrook said. “It was kinda shocking. It was super cool though. I appreciate everything.”

Among his family was his brother Josh Kerbel. Kerbel is a Navy veteran and was surprised too, as he wasn’t expecting his brother’s homecoming.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him,” said Kerbel. “The only place I know he’s safe is when he’s home here with his brother.”

The mother of the two men, Robin Swartz, said she’s proud of both of them.

“They’re good boys. They love their country, and that’s the way I raised them.” said Swartz.

PFC Holbrook told 13ABC he plans to spend his leave enjoying time with his family.

