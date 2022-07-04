Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on North Detroit Avenue...
TPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on N. Detroit in Toledo
The person was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and North Miller Street...
Man dead after being shot near intersection of Nebraska & North Miller
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Microburst damage at Sandusky County Fairgrounds
NWS reports microburst in Fremont
Plane crash location
70-year-old hurt when his airplane flipped over in Hancock County

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home
Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home
Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home