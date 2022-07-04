Woman says thieves stole her catalytic converter and security cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is speaking out after someone stole a catalytic converter from her vehicle this morning.

Majorie Glass has lived in her East Toledo home for years and she was surprised to find out her catalytic converter was stolen in her own community.

“When I went to start up my car this morning, to go pick her up it was very loud. I parked it and looked, then said ‘someone stole my catalytic converter’,” Glass said.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed nationwide. The converters contain a precious metal that can be sold for a couple of hundred dollars at scrapyards, leaving car owners with thousands in damages.

“They are over $1000, might be $2000. They told me they weren’t cheap,” says Glass.

Glass said the thieves had to have known the area well because they also stole her security cameras.

Glass called police when she realized what happened. She says they told her to go down to the police station to file a report, which she argues is more difficult now that her vehicle is missing a catalytic converter.

“It just makes me think that they don’t care, you have to have guns and shootings to get their attention to come out. They should want to come out in the neighborhood and know what’s going on in the neighborhood,” says Glass.

13abc reached out to TPD to find out what protocol is for these situations and is still waiting on a response.

Glass said she thinks the thieves will try to strike again, so she plans to enhance security measures at her home and get new cameras.

