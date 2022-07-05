Birthday Club
7/5: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Round 2 for storms between sunset and sunrise
Storms provided a rude awakening for many this morning, and here comes Round 2! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The hits keep coming, with more off-and-on scattered storms likely for the next few days as humidity lingers. Watch for gusty winds and localized flooding out of any developing storms. The severe threat with tonight’s round has shifted largely southwest, but storms remain likely between 8pm-4am. Highs will otherwise stick to the mid-80s, with drier air (and similar highs) for the weekend. The heat will notch up a bit heading into early next week, as a few isolated storms return.

