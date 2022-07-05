7/5: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The hits keep coming, with more off-and-on scattered storms likely for the next few days as humidity lingers. Watch for gusty winds and localized flooding out of any developing storms. The severe threat with tonight’s round has shifted largely southwest, but storms remain likely between 8pm-4am. Highs will otherwise stick to the mid-80s, with drier air (and similar highs) for the weekend. The heat will notch up a bit heading into early next week, as a few isolated storms return.

