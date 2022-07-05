Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: Springfield Summer Spark Program

Elementary students are reading books and winning prizes
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Springfield Schools is helping kids avoid the summer slide with a mobile reading program.

The summer spark mobile allows kids to enjoy the three b’s: books, board games and bubbles.

“After covid, we realize that our students have been on the screen way too much we really wanted to provide some thing more hands-on and interactive in which students can engage with people so it’s really important for them to not just sit on the screen and read we want real books in their hands will real interactions with other students and adults,” says Taryn Miley, Director of Teaching and Learning.

The summer spark program will be engaging kids at all the elementary schools this summer.

Kids can pick out a book, and earn incentives for reading them.

“They are able to select books on their reading level read those books for a week and participate in steam activities we have a great connection with our community churches and they play games with the children and finally we have connecting kids to meals which all of our students are able to receive a free lunch when they’re here,” says Kelly Kahmann, a literacy coach for Springfield.

Kids say they are enjoying the program.

Adelina Kime is a 4th grader. She says, “I like reading because if you’re bored you can just grab a book and start reading it.”

