Case Files: The murder of Everardo Gordo Cheno

Cheno was murdered inside of his own home and the case is still unsolved
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He was shot at point blank range inside of his own home. More than two years after the crime, police said the murderer is still on the streets. Everardo Cheno, was known as “Gordo.” On December 10, 2020, Cheno was inside of his home on Colton Street in Toledo. It was around 10 at night when there was a knock at the door.

“As soon as he approached the front door, 2 shots were fired through the door and shot Mr. Cheno,” said Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Rosa Delgado was Cheno’s partner. The couple has 4 children together and she was home the night of the shooting. All of the children were inside the house. Delgado said she remembers the knock at the door and the violence was instantaneous.

“When he went to the door, the last thing I heard him say was who is it?” said Delgado.

Delgado still gets choked up talking about Gordo. She said he worked for a company that cleaned up train derailments. She said he loved his job and spent his days working and living for his children.

“I was there just holding him...I remember called the police and was with him until he stopped breathing, " said Delgado.

Two and half years after the shooting, Delgado and Police are no closer to finding out who wanted Cheno dead. Detectives said they never received any tips related to the murder. Nearby surveillance video shows the shooter appear on foot and then take off.

Police said they believe the suspect was a Hispanic male but that’s where the leads stop. The person who pulled the trigger is still a mystery.

“It would appear that he was targeted. There wasn’t any attempt to enter, no conversation, and the shots were fired through the closed doors. It has all the signs that he was targeted and the suspect was there specifically to shoot Mr. Cheno,” said Detective Goodlet.

Without any additional information, police are hoping someone comes forward with a tip that will help them solve Cheno’s murder. For Delgado she is navigating a life without the person she counted on to raise her children and is hopeful someday soon her family will have closure.

“You carry it with you all the time, it doesn’t go away and miss that person every day,” said Cheno.

If you have any information about this case you can call or text Crimestopper 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have an unsolved case that needs attention, email casefiles@13abc.com

