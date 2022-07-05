How can you survive a mass shooting; The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve all seen the images and video of people running for their lives during the mass shooting in Chicago.

Is there any way to survive or what do you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

Experts can’t express enough to be aware of you surroundings and have a plan before you leave your home.

If you are involved in an active shooting situation Captain Matt Luettke with the Luas County Sheriff’s Office said to run fast and low.

“I think the most important thing to do is to have a plan and be aware of your surroundings. When you go into an event if it’s an indoor event you should familiarize yourself with the emergency exits. You should be thinking about things like where can I go in this emergency or different types of emergencies. Where should I move? Where’s the closest place for me to get cover,” said Captain Matt Luettke from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

He says it’s all about personal awareness. What’s going on behind you, in front of you, and beside you. It could save your life.

