Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday.

According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.

Officers found bullet holes inside the restaurant and saw that multiple vehicles were shot. No one was injured.

TPD did not make any arrests in the case at this time and did not publicly identify any suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.