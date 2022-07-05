Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday.

According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.

Officers found bullet holes inside the restaurant and saw that multiple vehicles were shot. No one was injured.

TPD did not make any arrests in the case at this time and did not publicly identify any suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Airline in Toledo on July 4, 2022.
5 people shot in Toledo in separate incidents on 4th of July
Officials say a man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at a home...
Officials: Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Catalytic converter thefts.
Woman says thieves stole her catalytic converter and security cameras

Latest News

Mercy Health Announces Region's First Mobile Mammography Unit
Testing dates set for Mobile Mammography
According the the report, the Deputy Sheriff arrested Escobar a short time after and reported...
Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase
The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River
Police say one person died after a shooting near City Park Ave and Green Street in Toledo on...
Toledo resident killed in 4th of July shooting