Inflation crashing Fourth of July celebrations this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fireworks weren’t the only things reaching the skies this Fourth of July. From higher food prices to higher gas prices, some people were forced to adjust their holiday traditions.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, this year’s Fourth of July’s cookout was 17 percent more expensive than it was a year ago.

The items costing the most this year were from the meat department. More specifically ground beef, which has spiked around 36 percent from last year.

Local shopper, Steve Gilts told 13abc that The Fourth doesn’t even feel like a holiday to him this year because of some of the changes his family has had to make.

“Money’s tighter than it was before so we’re not having a big family cookout,” said Gilts. We used to go drive to fireworks displays, you know, different cities. We try to hit a couple and with gas prices we’re just not going to do that.”

Inflation isn’t just impacting food and gas, but also fireworks. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, those are up 25 percent from last year.

“Sure you feel it on the holiday, but it’s everyday dealing with it. Gas is expensive. Grocery store, holy smokes. Everything, day to day life, it’s not just the holidays anymore,” said another local shopper, Kim Kelly.

