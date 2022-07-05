July 5, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast

TODAY: Storms in the morning could be strong, then storms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible. Hot, humid and breezy. High 93 with a heat index over 100. TONIGHT: Another round of strong storms with gusty winds possible. Low 70. TOMORROW: Yet another round of storms tapping into continued heat and humidity. High 86.

