July 5, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast

AM storms rolling through; Round 2 later tonight
We're tracking morning storms rolling through, with round 2 later tonight. Meteorologist Heather Pollauf has the latest.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TODAY: Storms in the morning could be strong, then storms are possible again in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible. Hot, humid and breezy. High 93 with a heat index over 100. TONIGHT: Another round of strong storms with gusty winds possible. Low 70. TOMORROW: Yet another round of storms tapping into continued heat and humidity. High 86.

