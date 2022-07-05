Local family turns their pain into purpose

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - The death of a child is one of the most difficult things to endure in life. A local family is working to turn their pain into purpose.

Mady Niles was a junior at Notre Dame Academy when she died. She was Nicole McIntire’s only child. Mady died in April of 2020.

“Mady was a beautiful, fun-loving daughter with a big smile from ear to ear. Her voice and her laughter lit up a room,” McIntire said.

Mady was a passenger in a car driven by another teenager. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi.

The driver of the car Mady was riding in survived.

As you can imagine, the excruciating pain of that day is still very close to the surface for Nicole.

“She was my purpose. She still is, just in a different way,” McIntire said. “I talk to her every day and ask her to give me strength every day,”

A magnificent garden grew out of that loss. Mady’s Garden is a heart-shaped space full of all kinds of beauty. It was designed as a place to share with everyone, located along Jackman Road in Temperance.

Nikki Bonifas, a family friend, said Mady’s spirit is felt by those who loved her.

“Mady’s heart is here. We are now her eyes, her ears, and her feet,” Bonifas said. “That’s what we have to do while she’s away. She’s not gone forever. It’s a short goodbye,” Bonifas said.

The garden sparked an idea to do more. There’s now a charitable organization called the Fly High Mady Foundation.

Bonifas said the money raised is used to fund an endowment in Mady’s memory at Notre Dame Academy.

“One of the greatest gifts to someone who has passed is to keep their legacy alive. That is what we are doing here. I am so proud to be part of this foundation,” Bonifas said.

Nicole said so much love has come out of her loss, and the tireless work of her friends and family lifts her up.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends in my group since all of this,” McIntire said. “I love them all so much and I tell them all the time. None of this is possible without my friends and my family. My husband Matt came up with the idea for the garden. I am so thankful for all of them.”

The grief and pain will never go away, but hope and peace are starting to fill more and more of Nicole’s heart.

“Just coming to the garden and listening to the birds and the quiet, I feel Mady out here a lot. There are signs from Mady that keep me going. She made me a better person in a lot of ways. I think she’d be very proud of all this, I really do,” McIntire said.

The Fly High Mady Foundation is hosting a golf outing at the Catawba Island Club this weekend and spots are still open. Notre Dame Academy is opening a new art gallery that will be named in Mady’s memory.

