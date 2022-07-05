Man arrested and charged for assaulting Toledo police officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is currently facing charges after he assaulted two Toledo police officers Monday.

According to Toledo Police, two officers attempted to serve a warrant and take Martwan Hamilton, 28, into custody. When Hamilton was approached by the first officer, Hamilton punched the officer in the throat.

TPD says Hamilton then punched the second officer in the side of his head after he attempted to tackle Hamilton.

According to the police report, Hamilton fled on foot before he was arrested on Bancroft Street.

TPD said neither officer was injured during the incident.

Hamilton was later charged with two counts of felony assault on a police officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.