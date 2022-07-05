Birthday Club
Man shot and killed in his vehicle in Toledo

Police say 24-year-old Annise Purifie was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in...
Police say 24-year-old Annise Purifie was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in his vehicle at Central and Jeep on July 5, 2022.(WTVG via viewer submission)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after he was found shot inside his vehicle in Toledo on Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy. around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Toledo Police, officers found 24-year-old Annise Purifie suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside his vehicle. Emergency crews took Purifie to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have not made an arrest in the case and did not publicly identify any suspects. TPD called his death a homicide.

TPD asked those with information to contract Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 by call or text. You can remain anonymous.

