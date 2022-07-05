Birthday Club
Moment of Science: Light Waves vs Particles

“Do not worry about your problems with mathematics. I assure you mine are far greater.” -Albert Einstein
It's a simple experiment for one of the weirdest mysteries in modern physics! Dan Smith explores the duality of light in your "Moment of Science". 💡⁉️
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
What is light? That’s a big question to lead off... more accurately, is light a wave or a particle? ...Still very complicated, but let’s find out why.

* The most basic way to think of light is the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that can be seen with the naked eye. That’s all the colors of the rainbow -- somewhere in between infrared and ultraviolet radiation, which are invisible to us. Microwaves, radio waves... those are all at other places on the spectrum, so you might be thinking “oh, well, light must be a wave!” That’s what Thomas Young thought when he performed his infamous “double-slit experiment”. Start with one light source with just one frequency -- it won’t work with pure white light, so let’s just go with yellow. Shine it through two openings, and the wall behind it will show a kind of alternating pattern. Since waves interfere with each other -- constructively and destructively -- that goes a long way in explaining the pattern.

* Over a century later, enter Albert Einstein! He said that light can also be described as “photons”... tiny particles that are pure energy, with no mass. Einstein found that electrons fly off of a metal sheet exposed to light, and more intense light makes more electrons fly off. That would make sense if the sheet were being bombarded with particles. That “photoelectric effect” won him a Nobel Prize just over a century ago, but Einstein took that double-slit experiment and turned it on its head.

* Let’s say you’re throwing tennis balls through those same two holes from earlier. You can throw them at slightly different angles, but you’ll still have two general patches of marks where they hit. Now, let’s try it with photons. If you cover up one slit, you get that one patch of dots you’d expect with light shining through... but if you have both holes open, you suddenly get a pattern that looks a lot like wave interference again. Even stranger, if you fire those photons through one at a time, with no interference from any other source... it starts out random, but you still eventually get that wave pattern!

* Scientists said “okay, we’re going to put a sensor in there to show which slit the photons pass through and when.” Half the photons went through one slit, the other half through the other, as you’d expect... but when they stopped the sensor, the wave pattern came right back. The light acts as particles when you’re watching it, and waves when you’re not!

* There are so many other facets to this, but let’s just end it with “light is BOTH a wave and a particle, depending on...” well, if you can answer that, the Nobel committee would like a word with you.

