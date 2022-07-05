Birthday Club
Ohio State Highway Patrol warns of consequences of drunk driving

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Many Americans were out celebrating the 4th of July this past weekend, but troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol were out on the roadways making sure those celebrations didn’t result in any drunk-driving related crashes.

“We really started hitting the roads hard Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s a major four day holiday for us with an increase of traffic, people off work are going to be partying, having fun, which is fine as long as they do it responsibly,” says Sgt. Matt Geer with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

And Sgt. Geer says they caught quite a few people irresponsibly having fun over the weekend.

“I believe we have around 10 OVI arrests in the last three nights, which is about average for us. We’re still seeing it and we’re going to continue to see it, just people not being responsible.”

Sgt. Geer’s advice is simple: “Just use common sense. This day and age, there is absolutely no excuse to have an OVI. If you get arrested, you should be ashamed of yourself, honestly, with all the different devices to use, whether it’s Uber, Lyft, or a sober friend or family member, there’s simply no excuse to get an OVI.”

And if you are caught driving under the influence, the consequences are severe.

“If you get arrested you can spend the night in jail or have your car towed,” says Sgt. Geer. “It’s simply an embarrassment to somebody and that’s not counting all your legal fees. It’s just simply not worth taking the risk, just get a designated sober driver.”

Sgt. Geer says the 4th of July is one of three major holidays where they keep a closer watch, including Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. He says the best thing OSHP can do to help ensure safe driving during those busy times is just be right there in front of drivers’ eyes.

“It’s a visible deterrent if we put more guys on the road. More troopers on the road, people know we’re in the area so it may change driving behavior. If they’re violating traffic laws, put them on shoulder, it doesn’t mean that they’re going to write a ticket all the time. We actually write more warnings than we do tickets, a lot of people would be surprised to hear that. Our main objective is just to change driving behaviors.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

