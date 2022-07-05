One injured in shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in the early morning hours Tuesday near the intersection of Goodale and Lexington.

Toledo Police arrived after a 1:30 a.m. call that a person had been shot at a party.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.