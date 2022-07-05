Birthday Club
One injured in shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party

Delaware shooting
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in the early morning hours Tuesday near the intersection of Goodale and Lexington.

Toledo Police arrived after a 1:30 a.m. call that a person had been shot at a party.

The incident remains under investigation.

