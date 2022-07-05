Second Annual Zia Cooke Basketball Camp to be held in August

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Second Annual Zia Cooke Basketball Camp is happening this August.

According to organizers, the camp will take place on August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Russell J. Embeid Recreation Center located at 6737 Convent Blvd. in Sylvania. Doors open at 9 a.m.

“Each year, Zia Cooke Basketball Camp provides a wholesome experience packed with creativity, intensity and fun. Our fun and unforgettable training promote the development of self-esteem, independence and responsibility for all campers,” according to the event’s website.

Zia Cooke graduated from Rogers High School in 2019 and was part of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team who won the 2022 NCAA Basketball Championship.

Organizers say campers will receive intense training, a t-shirt, lunch, autographs and more. Anyone in grades six through 12 who are interested can register online.

The cost to attend is $100 per camper. Payment is accepted through Venmo at @zcookecamp1 and Cash App at $zcookecamp1.

For more information, you can contact Michelle at 419-304-8432 or Chris at 419-270-7547.

