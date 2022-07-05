Birthday Club
“Stuff the Bus” returns ahead of 2022 school year

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an annual campaign put on by several local organizations to ensure all kids can start the school year off on the right note.

“It’s so important, it really is,” said Toledo Public Schools Executive Director of Community Engagement and Student Supports, Heather Baker.

Baker adds that for some parents, the decision on how to spend the latest paycheck comes down to buying school supplies or putting food on the table.

“If we could help those families out that are struggling. Those families that have to pay bills and other things that are of course going to be first on those lists and to make sure their students are eating,” said Baker. “If we can help out with the school supplies that will go a long way and that will make a huge difference.”

Supplies like brand new backpacks, crayons, pencils, and notebooks are all examples of acceptable donations.

Operations Manager for The Salvation Army, Beth Schwandt, said her favorite part of the drive is getting to see the looks on each child’s face.

“When we see kids come in with parents and they are able to look at a backpack and know that they’re not taking that holey backpack that got passed down from their sibling from three years ago that has the broken strap that’s pinned together, their face just lights up,” said Schwandt.

To donate, you can drop off unused school supplies at three different locations.

  • Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio
  • Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
  • 13abc: 4247 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607

We will soon have an up and running link to donate extra change.

