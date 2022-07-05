Testing dates set for Mobile Mammography

Birthday Club
Mercy Health Announces Region's First Mobile Mammography Unit
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit delivers 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older, and cuts down on travel costs and scheduling headaches by bringing the testing equipment to communities throughout northwest Ohio this month.

While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, please verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), there are financial need-based assistance programs available to help. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only - call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.

Friday, July 1

Tiffin Community Health Center

1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883

Tuesday, July 5

The Tabernacle Church

531 Pinewood Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Wednesday, July 6

Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine

2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611

Thursday, July 7

St. Vincent’s Heart & Vascular Institute

2222 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608

Friday, July 8

Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine

2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604

Tuesday, July 12

Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine,

3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616

Wednesday, July 13

Old West End Community Health Center.

2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520

Thursday, July 14

Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, July 15

Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care

1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566

Tuesday, July 19

Bryan Community Health Center

228 South Main Street, Bryan, OH 43506

Wednesday, July 20

Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine

2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Thursday, July 21

Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in

1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Friday, July 22

Toledo Lucas County Public Library – Holland Branch

1032 South McCord Road, Holland, Ohio 43528

Saturday, July 23

Health, Wealth & Enjoy Yourself at Creative Financial Partners

2222 Centennial Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617

Tuesday, July 26

Halim Clinic / Mercy Health - Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives

6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland, OH 43528

Wednesday, July 27

Starbright Primary Care

28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Thursday, July 28

Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, July 29

Oak Street Health – Toledo Northside Clinic

553 East Manhattan Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio 43608

