Testing dates set for Mobile Mammography
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit delivers 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older, and cuts down on travel costs and scheduling headaches by bringing the testing equipment to communities throughout northwest Ohio this month.
While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, please verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), there are financial need-based assistance programs available to help. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only - call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.
Friday, July 1
Tiffin Community Health Center
1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883
Tuesday, July 5
The Tabernacle Church
531 Pinewood Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604
Wednesday, July 6
Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine
2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611
Thursday, July 7
St. Vincent’s Heart & Vascular Institute
2222 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608
Friday, July 8
Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine
2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604
Tuesday, July 12
Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine,
3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616
Wednesday, July 13
Old West End Community Health Center.
2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520
Thursday, July 14
Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
Friday, July 15
Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care
1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566
Tuesday, July 19
Bryan Community Health Center
228 South Main Street, Bryan, OH 43506
Wednesday, July 20
Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine
2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620
Thursday, July 21
Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in
1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551
Friday, July 22
Toledo Lucas County Public Library – Holland Branch
1032 South McCord Road, Holland, Ohio 43528
Saturday, July 23
Health, Wealth & Enjoy Yourself at Creative Financial Partners
2222 Centennial Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617
Tuesday, July 26
Halim Clinic / Mercy Health - Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives
6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland, OH 43528
Wednesday, July 27
Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551
Thursday, July 28
Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
Friday, July 29
Oak Street Health – Toledo Northside Clinic
553 East Manhattan Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio 43608
