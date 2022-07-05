Tiffin welcomes acting Mayor

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday.

Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

“It’s an honor to serve the City of Tiffin and I look forward to seeing who the council chooses to fill the position going forward,” Boyle said.

Montz’s final day in office was July 4 as he now he will go on to lead Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Tiffin City Council will have a Special Meeting on July 11 at 6 p.m. to elect a candidate to fill the remainder of the unexpired term for Mayor.

By Charter, City Council will have 30 days following the vacancy to elect a new mayor or it will be up to the Common Pleas Court Judge to choose. The council may choose any qualified elector of the City of Tiffin, and candidates were required to provide nominations by June 27.

Candidates who sent in their resumes and cover letters to show their interest in the position include:

- Brian Cole, National Sales Manager for OSSTSports USA/JBA Services LLC

- Dawn Iannantuono, 3rd Ward Councilmember

- Zack Perkins, At-large Councilmember

- Bryce Riggs, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County.

A fifth self-nomination was submitted but the candidate did not meet the requirements and has since withdrawn their nomination.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.