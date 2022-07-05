Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday.

According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.

One of the suspects then threw the man into the Maumee River, police said.

The suspects stole the man’s bike and ran away.

TPD crews found the man hanging on to an old boat dock. Officers threw a rope bag into the river and good Samaritans used their pontoon boat to pull him out of the water.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by Toledo Fire and Rescue crews.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

