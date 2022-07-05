Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River

The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday.

According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.

One of the suspects then threw the man into the Maumee River, police said.

The suspects stole the man’s bike and ran away.

TPD crews found the man hanging on to an old boat dock. Officers threw a rope bag into the river and good Samaritans used their pontoon boat to pull him out of the water.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by Toledo Fire and Rescue crews.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Airline in Toledo on July 4, 2022.
5 people shot in Toledo in separate incidents on 4th of July
Officials say a man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at a home...
Officials: Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A previous abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction hosted by the Toledo Police Department.
TPD abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Catalytic converter thefts.
Woman says thieves stole her catalytic converter and security cameras

Latest News

According the the report, the Deputy Sheriff arrested Escobar a short time after and reported...
Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase
Police say one person died after a shooting near City Park Ave and Green Street in Toledo on...
Toledo resident killed in 4th of July shooting
One injured in shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party
20-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party
Delaware shooting
Delaware shooting