Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase

According the the report, the Deputy Sheriff arrested Escobar a short time after and reported there were no injuries involved.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody after leading a deputy sheriff on a car chase Monday.

According to a police report, the deputy sheriff pursued Paul Anthony Escobar, 31, who was wanted in several drug and weapon felony warrants and who possibly stole a vehicle.

The report says Escobar traveled eastbound on Dorr Street to Reynolds Road then through an O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot where Escobar’s vehicle struck two other vehicles.

Escobar then continued southbound on Reynolds Road, eastbound on Pressler Road then headed southbound on N. Haven Avenue before getting out of the car and running into a nearby wooded area.

According the the report, the Deputy Sheriff arrested Escobar a short time after and reported there were no injuries involved.

