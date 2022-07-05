Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to shooting girlfriend

In April, TPD found Black’s girlfriend suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been sentenced to four years in jail for shooting his girlfriend.

According to a Lucas County Court, Jason Black plead guilty to one count of attempt to commit felonious assault and one count of handling weapons while under a disability on June 13, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Court sentenced Black to serve 24 months in jail for each count and for those sentences be served consecutively.

In April, TPD found Black’s girlfriend suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. According to TPD, when they found Black, he was carrying a handgun and he had admitted to shooting his girlfriend.

