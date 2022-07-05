Birthday Club
Toledo resident killed in 4th of July shooting

Police say one person died after a shooting near City Park Ave and Green Street in Toledo on...
Police say one person died after a shooting near City Park Ave and Green Street in Toledo on July 4, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Independence Day.

It happened near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Greene Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

According to police records, officers found a 59-year-old person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died. Police did not identify the victim.

One person was taken to the safety building for questioning but no one has been arrested in relation to the case. TPD considers the shooting a homicide.

Witnesses at the scene told 13abc it started when two people got into an argument.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story; check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

