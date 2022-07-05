TPS alums try to track down fellow classmates for 50th reunion.

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The class of 1972 is looking to celebrate their 50th reunion, but after half a century, they’re having difficulty tracking down their former classmates.

Alumni from both Scott and Libbey High Schools are trying rally fellow students to their festivities this year.

For the Libbey alums, it’s a chance to have the prom they always wanted.

“During our high school years, we never had a prom,” Stephen A. Kemp said. So for our 50th class reunion we’d like to have a prom. We’re looking for all our classmates, and it’s hard to get in touch with them because most ladies have changed their last names since getting married.”

The Libbey 50th Class Reunion Prom Committee is holding their special night at Tamaron Country Club on September 3. There is also a meet-and-greet on Friday Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, Scott High School’s class of ‘72 is looking at an August 5-7 slate of events. The registration deadline is July 13.

Contact Information

Scott High School

Beverly Mayo

(419)270-2182

mayobeverly1@gmail.com

Libbey High School

Pat Rosanbalm Pier - (419)693-0800

Claudi Szymkowiak Bock - (419)466-3851

Send mail to:

Libbey HS 50th 1972 Reunion

P.O. Box 167072

Oregon, OH 43616

You can find more details and contact information on the 13abc website. Scott High School’s reunion is planned for August fifth through the seventh, but there is a registration deadline on July 13. You can find that info on 13abc.com as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

