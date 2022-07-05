Birthday Club
Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities have a man in police custody after he allegedly killed his wife in Lenawee County, Michigan, on Independence Day.

It happened at a home in the 2900 block of Gady Road in Raisinville Township Monday night.

Officials with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said the man shot the victim multiple times and said that it was a domestic dispute.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released but officials described the suspect as a 44-year-old white man.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office will be providing additional details to our crews at the scene momentarily. This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

