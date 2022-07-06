Birthday Club
7/6: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

One more chance of rain Friday before a beautiful weekend arrives.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and some patchy fog possible. THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds later in the day, highs in the mid-80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible late when lows will be in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Some rain and a t-storm possible, highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, highs near 80 both days. Mostly sunny and breezy Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and t-storms possible Monday night. Mostly cloudy and humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, along with a bit of rain and t-storms. Partly sunny Wednesday with a shower or two possible and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

